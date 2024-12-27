Red Sox Bitter Rival Urged To Sign Ex-Boston $32 Million All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have been busy themselves this offseason.
Boston has been adding big pieces in an attempt to compete with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. The Red Sox finished in third place in the division in 2024 and have added some big-name players in Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler with other moves expected to follow suit.
New York has been extremely busy since losing Juan Soto and the Orioles are going to be interesting to watch in the coming weeks. Baltimore hasn't done anything huge yet, but there still is time. Orioles ace Corbin Burnes is available and the team will have to either find a way to bring him back or replace him.
The Orioles could use a boost in the bullpen as well and because of this, FanSided's Nicholas Cinnamo urged Baltimore to poach former Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen.
"Finally, 37-year-old Kenley Jansen is another free agent who gets less attention but would be a strong add to the bullpen nonetheless," Cinnamo said. "His 2.20 career ERA in the playoffs bests his 2.57 career ERA in the regular season, which is impressive given he is facing better lineups in the postseason and has pitched in the playoffs in 10 seasons dating back to 2013.
"His 0.80 WHIP and .148 AVG also jump out, in addition to his 94 strikeouts in 65.1 innings. Jansen is certainly on the older side but may have a few years left. He would certainly be more trusted than younger arms who have less experience in those high-leverage situations."
Jansen spent the last two seasons with Boston after landing a two-year, $32 million deal. Over that stretch, he appeared in 105 games and had a 3.44 ERA. Hopefully, he doesn't end up back in the division facing off against Boston.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Lose Bidding War For 2-Time All-Star