Red Sox Predicted To Lose Bidding War For 2-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have been trying to add some more firepower to the middle of the lineup.
Boston's lineup could be pretty good in 2025, but it still needs one or two more right-handed batters to even it out. Because of this, the Red Sox have been eyeing Alex Bregman to possibly fill a need at second base.
The two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion still is available in free agency and doesn't seem like he will be returning to the Houston Astros. He's going to get paid well this offseason, and the Red Sox have been heavily tied to him. But, so too have the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit also is looking to bring Bregman to town and Newsday's Laura Albanese predicted that it will end up winning the bidding war over Boston.
"Bregman is one of the best defensive third basemen in the league and no slouch at the plate, though his on-base numbers saw a dip last year," Albanese said. "That said, with a (4.1) WAR in 2024, nearly every team could benefit from his well-rounded play, strike zone awareness, defensive range, and bat-to-ball skills.
"Astros general manager Dana Brown recently told The Athletic that conversations with Bregman had “stalled,” which makes a reunion with his old team seem unlikely. There is, however, one team that exceeded expectations last year, needs a third baseman, and has had a relatively quiet offseason — meaning they might have a little extra cash to spend. Prediction: Tigers."
Boston has a clear connection to Bregman in the form of Alex Cora. The Tigers also have a connection to Bregman in manager AJ Hinch.
