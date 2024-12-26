Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Lose Bidding War For 2-Time All-Star

Will the Red Sox add a big piece to the middle of the lineup?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have been trying to add some more firepower to the middle of the lineup.

Boston's lineup could be pretty good in 2025, but it still needs one or two more right-handed batters to even it out. Because of this, the Red Sox have been eyeing Alex Bregman to possibly fill a need at second base.

The two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion still is available in free agency and doesn't seem like he will be returning to the Houston Astros. He's going to get paid well this offseason, and the Red Sox have been heavily tied to him. But, so too have the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit also is looking to bring Bregman to town and Newsday's Laura Albanese predicted that it will end up winning the bidding war over Boston.

"Bregman is one of the best defensive third basemen in the league and no slouch at the plate, though his on-base numbers saw a dip last year," Albanese said. "That said, with a (4.1) WAR in 2024, nearly every team could benefit from his well-rounded play, strike zone awareness, defensive range, and bat-to-ball skills.

"Astros general manager Dana Brown recently told The Athletic that conversations with Bregman had “stalled,” which makes a reunion with his old team seem unlikely. There is, however, one team that exceeded expectations last year, needs a third baseman, and has had a relatively quiet offseason — meaning they might have a little extra cash to spend. Prediction: Tigers."

Boston has a clear connection to Bregman in the form of Alex Cora. The Tigers also have a connection to Bregman in manager AJ Hinch.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

