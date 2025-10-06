Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Swaps Marcelo Mayer For Twins All-Star
For the Boston Red Sox, this offseason represents a pivotal crossroads.
Sure, the Red Sox finally got back to the postseason after three years of total mediocrity. But even in this era of total parity, 89 wins, a third-place finish, and a first-round playoff exit against the New York Yankees should never be the standard.
So Boston needs to keep the pedal to the metal this offseason, and there are plenty of exciting directions their search for talent could take them. The true top priority, though, should be finding a second front-line starting pitcher.
Is Red Sox-Joe Ryan trade idea too good to be true?
Will that search take the Red Sox right back to the exact spot where they failed at the trade deadline?
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer proposed a hypothetical trade in which Boston would acquire Minnesota Twins All-Star starter Joe Ryan, in a one-for-one swap for former top infield prospect Marcelo Mayer.
"Ryan, 29, isn't a household name, but he's as good a No. 2 as the Red Sox can hope to put behind Garrett Crochet. He's allowed barely more than one baserunner per inning over the last two years, mainly by way of a fastball that is quietly among the best in the game.
"Mayer is only 22 and was a borderline top-10 prospect when Boston called him up in late May. If he ever gets to a point where he can stay healthy, he could become a star for the Twins to build around."
If something seems too good to be true, it likely is. And as talented as Mayer appears to be, it's hard to imagine the Red Sox not agreeing to this proposal in a heartbeat, given the fact that all four of his professional seasons have been interrupted by injury.
The Twins seem more likely to want a few top prospects than one exciting youngster with an extensive injury history. They were also known to be asking for one of Boston's big-league outfielders (likely Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu) in the package for Ryan at the trade deadline.
Chasing after Ryan is a very worthy offseason objective, but expecting it to be as simple as letting go of Mayer is likely a recipe for disappointment.
More MLB: Red Sox President Hints At Spending Big, But Stops Short Of Guarantee