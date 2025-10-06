Red Sox President Hints At Spending Big, But Stops Short Of Guarantee
The Boston Red Sox had a good season. Will they spend what it takes to have a better one in 2026?
Making it back to October was the primary goal this year, and the Red Sox, to their credit, checked that off. Once they got there, though, it became clear that the offense was falling short of a playoff standard, and the rotation was down to two healthy arms with more than a month of big-league experience.
So while there's plenty of hope that the Red Sox can build on this year, there's immense pressure on the front office to improve the roster and add some thump in the lineup, which means there's an equal amount of pressure on ownership to foot the bill.
Sam Kennedy's thoughts on next season
After some famously frugal recent seasons, Red Sox fans are hoping that Fenway Sports Group, led by principal owner John Henry, will invest in the team because they appear to have shown that they're deserving of it.
Speaking during last week's Wild Card Series, CEO Sam Kennedy pledged to do whatever it takes to make it back to October. So he hinted at spending, but he didn't exactly guarantee that big checks would be written.
“It meant everything to get back to this position. To be playing meaningful games throughout September, to get into October, that was the goal. I wish we had won the division, but we are so happy to be here,” Kennedy said, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “The commitment will be there to staying in October. I do think we’re positioned well.”
“I think the next decade is very exciting for our organization,” Kennedy said. “We’ll do everything we can to continue to position ourselves for October. Our fans deserve this so much.”
In recent years, it certainly wasn't uncommon to hear vague quotes from ownership about the desire to get back to championship-level baseball, followed by an offseason of cheap one-year contracts.
This year, if real investments aren't made (at least one nine-figure contract, even if it's just an Alex Bregman extension), the mood of the fan base will be irate.
