Red Sox, Blue Jays Both In On Projected $136 Million Star, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox are going to be in plenty of rumors this offseason.
Boston has plenty of money and a few clear needs. The Red Sox clearly need to add to the starting rotation, add more right-handed offensive talent, and some bullpen arms. Boston's biggest needs have been discussed on a near-consistent basis.
With free agency kicking off, Boston has been linked in some way, shape, or form to a handful of players. Most of the chatter has just been speculation without much merit behind it yet. While this is the case, there have been some intriguing reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Thursday that Boston is "in" on Atlanta Braves star Max Fried along with the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.
"The Orioles, Red Sox, and Blue Jays are all in on at least Fried," Heyman said. "Boston is looking to upgrade its pitching, and they don’t have a lefty, so Fried could make sense."
Fried has been linked to Boston a lot, but it has been a lot of speculation. This report from Heyman is a confirmation that the Red Sox at least have some level of interest in a move which should be exciting for fans.
He should be Boston's top priority. Fried is a two-time All-Star with a 3.07 ERA across eight big league seasons. Fried is projected to get a $136 million deal this winter across six seasons by Spotrac, although that number could increase if the bidding war picks up.
Could Boston actually pull off a move?
