Red Sox Have Called Yankees Superstar About Mega Deal, Per Insider
The Major League Baseball offseason is here and one New York Yankees superstar is going to be the biggest star out there on the open market.
Yankees star outfielder Juan Soto is available and, unsurprisingly, will be highly sought-after despite a price tag that could land between $600 and $700 million. Soto is just 26 years old and already is a four-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner, batting champion, and World Series champion.
It's extremely rare for someone as talented as him to hit free agency at such a young age. He's going to land a historic deal because of this and help a team for the next 10 years at least.
It seems like the most likely option for him will be to return to the Yankees or sign with the New York Mets, but another team that reportedly already has called him to gauge interest in a deal is the Boston Red Sox, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Seven teams that have called on Juan Soto are known, and while one is a major surprise — the homeless-at-the-moment Tampa Bay Rays — the other six are all major-market teams that have big payrolls and presumably a much better shot than the surprising Rays," Heyman said. For now, Tampa has to be viewed as a distant seventh on the list, as it’s hard to imagine them competing with the biggest markets in baseball, starting with both New York teams but not nearly ending there...
"Red Sox: Word is they are quietly laying the groundwork to begin spending and competing again after completely laying low for years. Which would hurt the Yankees more: If he went to the Mets or Boston? Tough call there."
A signing certainly should be considered unlikely, but it will be fun to see how this plays out.
