Red Sox, Blue Jays Both Threats In Bidding War For Yankees' Superstar
The American League East will be an interesting place this winter.
The New York Yankees made it to the World Series but failed to capture their first title since 2009 as they fell against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, the Yankees are at a crossroads. Superstar slugger Juan Soto is heading toward free agency, and it will be a frenzy this winter for his services.
There has been speculation and rumors that his contract in free agency will end up somewhere between $500 and $700 million. That's a big number and no matter where it falls, it will be historic.
Where will he sign, though? The most likely option is a reunion with the Yankees. But, other teams will get involved and both the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays were called "Tier 2" options for him by The Athletic's Will Sammon, Patrick Mooney, and Katie Woo.
"They aren’t the frontrunners, but cases can be made for these large-market teams to join the Soto sweepstakes," Sammon, Patrick Mooney, and Woo said. "Multiple executives listed the (San Francisco Giants) and Red Sox as clubs that should be part of some kind of second tier of potential suitors. Both the Blue Jays and Giants were finalists for Shohei Ohtani last year...
"Toronto is coming off a dismal season. Closing a megadeal for Soto would immediately change its fortunes and take some heat off a front office that has not maximized Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette."
It would be shocking to see Soto land with Boston or Toronto, but maybe he will surprise the baseball world?
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan-Favorite With $60M Payday Coming