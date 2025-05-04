Red Sox, Blue Jays Could Make Surprising Trade Involving 'Sparkling' All-Star
The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays might soon become an exception to the rule about not trading players within your division.
It’s difficult to compare Boston and Toronto as American League East contenders at the moment. The Red Sox have the more talented roster and the better record, but they’re also 2-5 so far this season against the Blue Jays.
For these two clubs to become trade partners before August, surely one of them would have to start plummeting in the standings ... right?
According to new comments from MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger, Toronto is the more likely team to sell.
“I don't think the Blue Jays are going to the World Series,” Amsinger said on Wednesday night during MLB Tonight. “I don't see them as a playoff team.”
“Chris Bassitt has gotta go … his ERA is sparkling. You could get a haul for this right-hander.”
“He's been around the league for a while, and he's kind of funky in terms of his mechanics.”
Since Bassitt is on an expiring contract, the Blue Jays might consider moving him even if they aren’t necessarily at the bottom of the AL East in July. As Amsinger alluded to, maybe Toronto would decide —given their bleak title odds — to cash in on Bassitt before losing him to free agency.
The odds of the Jays doing business with Boston would normally be low, but once again, Bassitt’s expiring deal makes it more possible than usual. Toronto would be giving the Red Sox an asset that Boston would likely cut ties within a few months.
The Red Sox need another reliable starting pitcher, which would make them likely suitors for Bassitt if he was pitching anywhere outside of the AL East.
Don’t rule anything out. Boston would be wise to monitor the Bassitt situation and have an offer prepared if Toronto doesn’t like some of the other offers coming in for the 2021 All-Star.
More MLB: Yankees Predicted To Go After Former NL Cy Young; Should Red Sox, Too?