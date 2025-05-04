Yankees Predicted To Go After Former NL Cy Young; Should Red Sox, Too?
Could the Boston Red Sox surprisingly add another ace-level starting pitcher to their rotation before July’s trade deadline?
On Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly speculated on potential landing spots for Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcántara, a two-time All-Star and recent National League Cy Young Award winner (2022).
“Sandy Alcántara has an 8.31 ERA in his first six starts in 2025 after missing the entirety of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery,” Kelly wrote.
“He obviously needs to get back on track to be the top name available this summer, especially since he's under contract through 2026 with an affordable $21 million option for 2027.”
“But while the Marlins don't have to trade Alcántara, if he's pitching well, the guess here is that president of baseball operations Peter Bendix will move the former NL Cy Young Award winner for a slew of prospects.”
“While the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and New York Mets are among the other contenders who could stand to add a front-line pitcher, the (Chicago) Cubs are the most motivated to be aggressive.”
Interestingly, Kelly didn’t mention the Red Sox among the possible suitors for Alcántara, but Boston has the prospect capital to compete with offer for Alcántara from any of the teams Kelly did mention.
The Red Sox already have a front-line ace in Garrett Crochet, but the rest of their rotation is full of question marks, mostly due to a variety of Injured List stints and an ugly start to the year for Tanner Houck.
Boston might not be the first team that comes to mind for Alcántara, but given how aggressive the Red Sox have been with roster-building lately, don’t be surprised if they emerge as a top landing spot for Alcántara as the summer heats up.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Future Star' Shockingly Ranked No. 2 Player At Position In MLB