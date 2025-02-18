Red Sox 'Bold Prediction' Sees Boston Notch This Feat For First Time Since 2018
There's a palpable feeling at Boston Red Sox spring training that hasn't been present in several years, dating back as far as the fateful Mookie Betts trade in 2020.
The Red Sox last made the playoffs in 2021, and they last won the American League East title in 2018. In between, there's been plenty of last-place baseball, with some second-half collapses and internal turmoil thrown in the mix for good measure.
Now, though, thanks in large part to the marquee additions of Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet, there's optimism about the Red Sox's chances in 2025. They expect to be a playoff team and they'll let you know about it, which is a welcome change in tone from years past.
One Red Sox writer believes this team can even surpass those fairly lofty expectations.
On Monday, NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger predicted that the Red Sox would win that elusive first division title in seven years, taking down the likes of the defending American League champion New York Yankees in the process.
"Any Red Sox optimism is considered "bold" after a half-decade of disappointment, but we're getting extra bold with this one," Leger wrote. "With the Alex Bregman addition topping off a solid offseason, this club finally has the firepower to overtake their biggest competition in the division: the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles."
Fangraphs currently projects the Red Sox to finish second in the division at 85-77, two games behind the Yankees. That would also make them the AL's first Wild Card team, as the site's model tends to be fairly conservative predicting too many wins or losses.
It's not only a couple of stars' arrivals that are needed to turn this Red Sox team around. They've got to improve on defense, stop from crumbling in close games, and do a better job of situational hitting and avoiding strikeouts.
But for once, Red Sox fans are experiencing some unbridled optimism about the season ahead. And it's hard to blame them.
