Red Sox-Brewers Officially Complete Polarizing Trade
The Boston Red Sox had a surplus of capable starters early in the season and shipped one off to the Milwaukee Brewers when they were being bitten by the injury bug.
Quinn Priester was traded to Milwaukee in exchange for prospect Yophery Rodriguez, a Player to Be Named Later (John Holobetz), and Competitive balance round A pick No. 33 overall. Boston used that pick to select right-handed pitcher Marcus Phillips out of Tennessee on Sunday.
"Competitive balance round A," ESPN said. "No. 33. Boston Red Sox: Marcus Phillips, RHP, Tennessee.(Acquired from the Brewers in the trade for Quinn Priester). The second Tennessee pitcher taken tonight, Phillips actually throws just about as hard as No. 5 pick Liam Doyle and can also find the strike zone. But there are some questions about Phillips' arm action that the Red Sox will have to address as he progresses."
Since the trade, Priester has looked very much like the former first-round pick that he is. He has a 3.55 ERA in 17 overall appearances -- including 12 starters. To go along with this, he has a 70-to-32 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 88 2/3 innings pitched. Priester also is just 24 years old and is under team control for years now.
It would've been nice to have production like that in the Boston rotation right now, but the club did just land another exciting pitcher with upside thanks to the deal. It will be a while before we can truly judge the deal fully, but it has been interesting so far.