Red Sox Bringing Back Fan-Favorite With Playoff Chances Slipping, Per Insider

Boston needs to make a make a move to get back on track quickly

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 6, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An empty Fenway Park is seen during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to make up some ground in the standings over the next few weeks?

Boston currently is in the middle of a cold stretch and currently is five games out of an American League Wild Card spot. The Red Sox have enough time to make up ground, but things are starting to get a little tougher.

The Red Sox have needed a boost in the starting rotation and is attempting to make a change by selecting the contract of veteran fan-favorite Rich Hill, according to FanSided's Robert Murray.

"Dick Mountain is back: After signing a minor-league contract on Aug. 15, the Red Sox are activating Rich Hill, sources say," Murray said. "Hill, 44, made one appearance with Triple-A Worcester, throwing two hitless innings while recording two strikeouts."

Hill now is 44 years old and is about to begin his fourth stint at the big league level with the Red Sox. He last appeared in a game with Boston in 2022, made 26 starts, and logged a 4.27 ERA to go along with a 109-to-37 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Red Sox certainly need a boost right now and hopefully, Hill will be able to provide it. He recently held a showcase for interested teams in free agency and clearly was impressive enough that Boston brought him back in the mix.

Boston needs to make a change and get back on track quickly. Hopefully, Hill can help with that.

Patrick McAvoy

