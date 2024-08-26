Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Slugger Shockingly Mentioned As Trade Option To Add Pitching

Would the Red Sox actually consider a trade involving the young slugger?

Aug 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) hits a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox will need to go back to the drawing board this upcoming offseason when it comes to the starting rotation.

Boston will have Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Brayan Bello all ready to go when Opening Day rolls around. The Red Sox will have to figure out the other two spots in the roster. One is expected to go to Lucas Giolito once he's ready to return to the mound.

The Red Sox likely will look to make at least one addition this upcoming offseason and FanSided's Rick McNair suggested Triston Casas as a trade piece to do so.

"This season has been a nightmare for the 24-year-old lefty after his months on the shelf with a rib cartilage injury, but despite his absence, the Red Sox offense has rolled along," McNair said. "More was expected after a 2023 season that saw Casas hit 24 home runs and bag 65 RBI. Casas is a patient young man with a BB% approaching double the league average.

"Defensively, Casas is best described as routinely solid. He is no Doug Mientkiewicz but a far distance from the iron glove of Dick Stuart. Looking in the rearview mirror, the Red Sox had a similar first baseman who took three years to develop, and Casas may experience a Mo Vaughn trajectory. The Red Sox survived without Casas, and some possible infield shifting could stabilize the position — Rafael Devers as a thought. With the infield logjam, the options exist to move chess pieces around. Whatever the Red Sox decide to do, Casas will be under team control through 2028."

The Red Sox likely will look to add to the starting rotation and even could swing a trade, but it would be an absolute shock if they traded Casas. He seems like a virtual lock to be the team's starting first baseman in 2025 and beyond.

