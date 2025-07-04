Red Sox Bust Enjoying MLB Comeback For The Ages With Cubs
We are just about at the All-Star break and one former member of the Boston Red Sox is having one of the best bounce-back seasons you are ever going to see in Major League Baseball.
Former Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz last pitched in the big leagues back in 2021 before returning this year as a member of the Chicago Cubs. When Pomeranz last pitched in the big leagues, it was with the San Diego Padres and he had a 1.75 ERA in 27 appearances out of the bullpen. Injuries derailed his career from them and the last few years have been filled with rehabbing and various stints in the minors.
It took a long time for him to get back to the big leagues, but the Cubs look like geniuses right now. Pomeranz entered play on Friday with 26 appearances under his belt and a stunning 0.00 ERA. Pomeranz logged a 23-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 23 1/3 innings pitched across his first 26 outings.
That's incredible.
He pitched for the Red Sox after coming over during the 2026 season through the end of the 2018 season. His stint was polarizing, to say the least, but he transformed himself shortly after as he transitioned from the starting rotation to the bullpen. Now, all of these years later he has somehow found another gear despite roughly four years away from the majors.
You don't see a turnaround like this every day. Good for him and Chicago.
