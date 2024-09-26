Red Sox Called 'Interesting' Team To Watch For $500 Million Superstar
The Boston Red Sox should be in the market to shock the baseball world this season.
Boston has been better this season than it was in each of the last few years. Despite this, the Red Sox still aren't a playoff team. Boston needs to continue to be aggressive and there will be plenty of options out there for them
The Red Sox need to find a way to add a little more firepower to the offense, and it just so happens that one of the best players in baseball is going to be available. New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto is just a few months away from free agency.
Soto is the guy. He is 25 years old and is a generational talent. He is someone the Red Sox could sign and help fix their offense for the next 10 years. Soto certainly will be expensive and could use upwards of $500 million, but he is worth it. Plus, if the Red Sox were to sign him, it would hurt the Yankees.
A move isn't likely. Boston hasn't been willing to spend as heavily in recent years, and Soto certainly will hurt the checkbook. But, the New York Post's Jon Heyman called Boston an "interesting" team to watch for.
"Two interesting teams I think are the Cubs and the (Boston Red Sox)," Heyman said. "Two teams that probably could use another big star and certainly have the wherewithal to do it. Cubs have not in the past. Dansby Swanson was their big signing for $177 million. Good player, but not Juan Soto. I think Cubs fans are clamoring.
"(The Red Sox) signed (Rafael Devers) and didn't bring back (Mookie Betts). Obviously, we know the Mookie Betts situation was a mistake. I think they were in a position where they had to sign Devers. Great hitter, but basically is a one-dimensional player. Soto has been fine in right field and very good in the clubhouse. There really are no knocks. I don't see any knocks on Soto, but plenty of knocks in that bat."
Soto isn't likely to join the Red Sox this winter, but he would be a dream.
