Red Sox's Braiden Ward Makes Good on 'Rickey Henderson' Stolen Base Promise

Braiden Ward is fast, and that speed applies to his abilities on the basepaths as well as his ability to win over Boston Red Sox fans.

In the middle of a great showing in spring training, Ward had tied the major league high since at least 2006 with 16 stolen bases (via Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald). And before breaking that record, he told Baseball Now's Andrew Parker that he had a celebration lined up if he could accomplish it in the moment.

"Alex Cora brought up the record and told me to go get it done in front of everyone," Ward told Parker. "The whole team is now behind it and wants me to get it done. They are trying to get me to Ricky Henderson it and pick up the bag after I do it like everyone cares. It would be a fun thing for the team, so I might do it if I can get it done."

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Braiden Ward pulls off abbreviated Henderson move

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Braiden Ward (92) slides safe into second base as he steals and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Josh Kasevich (86) attempted to tag him out during the third inning at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

So the challenge was set, and when Ward got himself to first base in the top of the second inning against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, he didn't miss his chance to pay homage to the league's true stolen base king.

BRAIDEN WARD HAS BROKEN THE STEALS RECORD FOR SPRING TRAINING



ACKNOWLEDGE THE KING 👑

pic.twitter.com/OWV4RQxbHS — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) March 12, 2026

He did it! Granted, Ward's celebration fell short of Henderson thrusting the bag all the way over his head, but no umpire was going to allow the action to come to a full stop for a second-inning steal in a 1-0 spring training game. We'll give him a passing grade here.

Not only was Ward a remarkable 17-for-18 on steal attempts after that theft, but he entered Thursday with a ridiculous .543 on-base percentage this spring. He doesn't appear to be much of a power threat, but if you can reliably get on first base and steal second, you can make a nice living for yourself in this sport.

Now, with this very unofficial "record" out of the way, Ward can turn his attention to earning a spot on the major league roster, which he should be able to do at some point this season unless the Red Sox have a remarkable run of health in their outfield.