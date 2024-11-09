Red Sox Called 'Most Likely' Team To Land $2.9M Star In Stunner
The Boston Red Sox are going to make some noise this winter.
With each passing day, there are more and more rumors about which players the Red Sox could target this winter in either free agency or the trade market. It does seem like Boston is going to make at least one more two major splashes, and one player who could be an option is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.
He is just 25 years old and earned his first All-Star nod in 2024. He also is projected to earn just $2.9 million in 2025 and isn't due for free agency until 2027. Crochet likely will be one of the best players traded this winter, and Newsweek's Zach Pressnell had the Red Sox on his list of "most likely" trade options for the lefty.
"The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of a pitcher," Pressnell said. "The Red Sox are going to check in on free-agent pitchers like Max Fried, Jack Flaherty, and Corbin Burnes, but looking to acquire Crochet could be their best move.
"The 25-year-old could be had for a few top-ten prospects in a trade. If the Red Sox can make a deal happen without losing one of its top five prospects, they would be much better off in 2025 than in 2024."
Boston needs a left-handed hurler, and Crochet seems like he can be that guy. The Red Sox easily could land him thanks to one of the best farm systems in baseball. Is a trade on the way in Boston?
