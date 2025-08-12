Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Called Out For Sign-Stealing Strategy By Tigers Cy Young Winner

Once again, hard to fault the Red Sox here...

Aug 11, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are at the center of a lot of sign-stealing talk these days.

Earlier in the season, it was the Los Angeles Angels getting upset that the Red Sox's first-base coach was relaying pitches based on tells from the catcher. Then, the Red Sox seemingly picked up a tip on the Philadelphia Phillies' Jesús Luzardo that led to a grand slam.

Houston Astros reliever Hector Neris was even convinced the Red Sox had his signs when they didn't. Finally, there was the incident this past weekend where Boston had side-by-side images of San Diego Padres closer's different setups for a fastball and change-up on an iPad in the dugout.

We'll group this all under the same umbrella, even though it probably shouldn't be: sign-stealing, pitch-tipping, and the use of an iPad in the dugout to look at past instances of pitch-tipping. In theory, none of it is nefarious, as long as the Red Sox aren't using cameras or a replay room to decode catcher signs (which are rare nowadays anyway).

Tarik Skubal calls out specific aspect of Red Sox's sign-stealing gameplan

Aug 8, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) waits on the dugout bench before taking the field to face the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Though the Red Sox might not be breaking any hard-and-fast rules, one recent Cy Young winner did reveal an issue he has with a certain aspect of their gameplan.

During his appearance on Foul Territory on Monday, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal mentioned the Red Sox (and Cleveland Guardians) have left the first-base coach's box to try and pick up tells (either pitch grips or something in the catcher's setup), which he doesn't believe should be allowed.

"I don't know why they have a box if they can't just be in it, because sometimes they go way up the line and way up the other line to see things that you shouldn't be able to see when you're playing the game of baseball," Skubal said. "So that's the one I have a problem with. And there's teams that do it. Boston's coach (Jose Flores), they've had me before in Boston, Cleveland has had me before, Sandy Alomar at first base.

"But I'm very aware of what's going on and when that kind of stuff starts to happen, and I think as a team, we're pretty aware of it. We're watching and making sure nothing's going on."

The Red Sox are developing a reputation for gamesmanship, and they don't seem to mind it. The only potential drawback would be if they started getting policed more than the average team, but otherwise, it's all fair game if umpires are allowing them (and all other teams) to do it.

