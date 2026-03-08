Red Sox Player's Homer Off Tarik Skubal Sends Message Amid Roster Battle

Most baseball fans would probably agree that Tarik Skubal is the best pitcher in the world right now. Nate Eaton simply did not care.

On the first pitch of Saturday night's World Baseball Classic tilt between Team Great Britain and Team USA, Eaton jumped on a high fastball from Skubal and snuck it over the railing of the left-center field wall at Daikin Park, giving the Brits a lightning-quick 1-0 lead.

It's baseball, so anything can happen at any time. But with that being said, a player has to feel fairly indignant if they're sent to the minors to start the season after homering off Skubal, and Eaton may have to suffer that fate in Boston.

Eaton competing with Andruw Monasterio, others

Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton (40) celebrates after scoring a run during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The beauty of the World Baseball Classic is that sometimes, no-name players win battles against superstars. Typically, it's a pitcher no one has ever heard of getting out Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani..

That's not the case for the 29-year-old Eaton, who was an important piece of the Red Sox's roster down the stretch last year. He had a 105 OPS+ in 41 games, but in September, he had an .898 OPS in 51 plate appearances, and his speed was a legitimate difference maker on multiple occasions.

But Eaton also didn't have much of a major league track record coming into last year, and the Red Sox have only one spot open on the projected bench, which is only open because Romy Gonzalez has a shoulder injury that seems to be somewhat serious.

So does one swing of the bat against the back-to-back Cy Young winner carry weight in a tight roster battle against the likes of Andruw Monasterio, who has been a standout for the Red Sox in spring training, and Nick Sogard?

Eaton has a minor-league option available, and the Red Sox have built a reputation for cycling guys up and down from Triple-A to the majors. Eaton will play a role at some point this season regardless, but he certainly didn't make it easier to send him down with the statement he made against Skubal.