Red Sox 'Came Close' To Acquiring Cy Young Contender: Report
The Boston Red Sox had a need in the starting rotation ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline and ended up filling it by acquiring Dustin May from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
May is a solid pickup with upside. He has a 4.85 ERA this year, but he showed promise with the Dodgers over the last few years when he was healthy, although that wasn't often. Boston aimed higher ahead of the trade deadline, though. Boston was all over Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan and there have been conflicting reports about how close a deal came to getting done. ESPN's Jeff Passan weighed in and said Boston "came close" to getting a deal over the finish line.
"The Pittsburgh Pirates Award for frustrated fan base: The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox," Passan said. "The Cubs and Red Sox entered deadline season in search of the same archetype: a high-end starting pitcher with multiple years of club control. Both exited with that need unfulfilled. Boston came close. The Red Sox were willing to part with a number of high-end prospects to land right-hander Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins.
"But that wasn't expressed until the deadline was nearing, and the Twins were so deep in other talks to disassemble their roster, the prospect of moving Ryan had lost appeal. The Cubs landed Michael Soroka from the Washington Nationals the day before the deadline, but the trade demands for Ryan, Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore and right-handers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins were too high for Chicago's liking."
Although the Red Sox didn't get a deal done, fans should have hope still. The Twins blew up the roster ahead of the trade deadline and it wouldn't be a shock if that trend continues in the offseason. Boston already got the ball moving on trade talks this summer. Maybe they could pick them back up in the winter?