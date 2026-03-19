Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer Makes Opening Day Feelings Perfectly Clear

Opening Day is officially one week away for the Boston Red Sox and there aren't many more roster decisions to sort out.

On Wednesday, Caleb Durbin spoke to the media and shared that the club confirmed that he will be the club's Opening Day third baseman. This shouldn't surprise anyone. The writing has been on the wall for much of Spring Training. Now, beyond third base, the Red Sox have to finalize the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, the end of the bullpen and officially make a second base decision. Of the three, second base should be the easiest decision to make.

It should be Marcelo Mayer. While the club hasn't officially announced Mayer will be on the Opening Day roster, Red Sox manager Alex Cora did say that he is "checking all the boxes."

Marcelo Mayer has done enough

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) throws to first base in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

With just a few days to go until potentially his first Opening Day in the big leagues, Mayer opened up about the process, as shared by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

"I feel good,” Mayer said, as transcribed by Cotillo. “I feel like I’ve done a good job, the way I’ve been approaching the game and the way I’ve been taking my ABs, the approach I’ve had. I feel like I’m in a really good spot to start the season strong. Those decisions aren’t really up to me. I feel like I’ve done a really good job with what I’ve needed to this spring. ... I just go out there and play as hard as I can. Wherever the chips fall, they fall. I’m excited for the season. ... Hopefully, that’s in Cincinnati. If not, I think I’ll help the team down the road whenever it is. ...

"Of course, as a player, you want to be there (on Opening Day),” Mayer continued. “I’ve never experienced one. I definitely want to experience that. There’s like 10 more days left in spring, so I’m sure there will be a decision made soon.”

Boston doesn't need to announce the roster until closer to Opening Day, but there's no reason at this point for Mayer not to be on it. Mayer is slashing .250/.400/.375 with one homer, two RBIs, six walks, and four runs scored in nine games. Plus, he's already an above-average defender. Arguably, he has done enough for the job and gives Boston the best chance of winning.