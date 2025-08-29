Red Sox CBO Drops Major Hint On Pursuit Of 9-Time All-Star In Free Agency
To say Aroldis Chapman has been great for the Boston Red Sox would be a colossal understatement.
At age 37, Chapman is a marvel of physics. He still routinely hits or tops 100 mph with his fastball and sinker, and more importantly, he isn't giving up anything to opposing batters. The last time he gave up a hit was July 23, setting up a streak of 14 consecutive no-hit innings entering Friday.
The one-year, $10.75 million contract the Red Sox tendered Chapman in November has to be considered a massive success at this point. But that deal is nearly over already. Don't the Red Sox have to be thinking about a possible reunion?
Craig Breslow talks Aroldis Chapman's free agency
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told MassLive's Sean McAdam in a piece published on Friday that the team is strongly considering bringing back Chapman when free agency opens back up in November.
“Those conversations are always evolving, but based on the feedback I’ve gotten from Aroldis, he’s enjoyed his time in Boston, the city, the fan base, the coaching staff, his teammates... And this has worked out really, really well for us, so of course (extending him) is something we’d want to consider," Breslow said, per McAdam.
“It will take two sides, but this guy is having a historic season for a reliever. Certainly there’s reason to be skeptical as players reach their late 30s, but if you had to bet on somebody, the way he keeps himself in shape and how physically strong he is, that’s the type of guy you’d want to bet on.”
Just a few insane numbers for Chapman this year, all of which lead pitchers with at least 20 innings thrown this year: 1.04 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, and .119 opposing batting average. He's always had filthy stuff, but his career-low 7.3 percent walk rate is what's keeping runs off the board.
Locking up Chapman for one more year, maybe even two, is a worthy goal for these Red Sox in free agency. But the price has certainly gone up, and Breslow has to be hoping that having success in Boston will help sway Chapman to stay without courting as many offers from other teams as he can.
