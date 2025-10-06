Red Sox CBO's Outfield Comments Should Be Trade Signal To Jarren Duran
The Boston Red Sox's outfield is by far the most crowded part of the projected depth chart heading into next season.
Boston has five primary outfield options who played in the majors this season and are under control through at least 2028: Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell, who seemed to transition into becoming an outfielder at Triple-A late in the year.
After hanging onto all of those players at this year's trade deadline, the Red Sox have to at least strongly consider trading away one of them, if not more. It's a reality that was addressed in Monday's season-ending press conference.
Craig Breslow hints at possible outfield trade
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow extolled the values of having a deep outfield mix, but acknowledged that trades would be on the table as the team sought to improve all areas of its roster.
"It's interesting, because the surplus in the outfield was also an area where we got really thin, right?" Breslow said, via NESN. "You have to think about that, any time you feel comfortable about the surplus of depth that you have.
"Without getting into specifics, everything has to be on the table as we think about improving the team in 2026."
Anthony is the safest of the names above, with Rafaela likely second-safest. Campbell's value is low after his demotion to Triple-A in June, which leaves Duran and Abreu as the most obvious trade pieces. And it's Duran who should be most prepared mentally for the reality of being dealt away.
That's not solely an indictment on the 29-year-old's postseason performance (though the 1-for-11 line at the plate and botched Aaron Judge fly ball were memorable in a bad way). He's still an extremely valuable player (13.3 bWAR since the start of last season), and he might be better off on a team that hasn't spent time in the past propping him up as one of the leaders of the clubhouse.
Abreu shouldn't be considered off the table either, as his health concerns and inability to help offensively down the stretch were eye-opening. But he's a superior defender and has shown more home run power than Duran, both of which are areas where the Red Sox need to improve.
If Duran has played his last game in a Red Sox uniform, no one should be surprised. Breslow's comments didn't guarantee that by any means, but they were a signal that the team is thinking long and hard about his future.
More MLB: Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Idea Swaps Marcelo Mayer For Twins All-Star