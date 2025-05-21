Red Sox Chaos: Walker Buehler, Alex Cora Both Ejected Vs. Mets
The Boston Red Sox had a lot of excitement heading into its clash on Tuesday night against the New York Mets.
After a few weeks, the Red Sox were fortunate to get two-time All-Star Walker Buehler back on the bump as the club looked to earn its second straight win over the Mets. Bueher was activated from the Injured List just before the start and it was his first time taking the mound for Boston since April 26th against the Cleveland Guardians due to shoulder soreness.
The excitement quickly went away and Buehler only was able to pitch 2 1/3 innings on Tuesday. This wasn't because of a bad performance, though. He didn't allow a base hit or an earned run, but instead he was ejected from the contest.
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor stole second base in the third inning on a pitch that on the broadcast clearly looked to be in the strike zone but was called a ball by home plate umpire Mike Estabrook. It was the incorrect call and you can judge it for yourself by checking out a video of play right here shared on social media by Red Sox Stats. There's another angle of the altercation right here from the perspective of the umpire.
Buehler and Estabrook got into it and after he was ejected manager Alex Cora defended his guy and also was ejected. It was an odd play and it's unknown exactly what was said by Buehler, but the ejection certainly came as a surprise.
