Red Sox Option Ex-Yankees Flamethrower For Walker Buehler
The Boston Red Sox are getting an important piece back on Tuesday night.
Boston has been missing starter Walker Buehler as he has dealt with a shoulder injury but he's back. The team announced on Tuesday that Buehler was being activated off the Injured List and in response the organization optioned flamethrower Nick Burdi.
"The Red Sox today reinstated RHP Walker Buehler from the 15-Day Injured List. To make room, the club optioned RHP Nick Burdi to Triple-A Worcester," the team announced.
Burdi signed with Boston on a minor league in February and began the season with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He recently was promoted and made his first appearance at the big league level on May 16th against the Atlanta Braves. He went 1/3 of an inning and didn't allow a hit. He pitched the next day on May 17th against the Braves as well and went two scoreless innings with one strikeout.
The flamethrower has appeared in 33 games at the big league level since 2018 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and the Red Sox. Last year, he appeared in 12 games with the Yankees and had a 1.86 ERA and 12-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 9 2/3 innings pitched. Injuries have significantly impacted his career, but he's healthy now and has been great.
He had two solid outings with the Red Sox and also pitched to a 0.54 ERA in 13 appearances with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Now, he's heading back to Worcester but it wouldn't be shocking if he's back at some point in Boston.
