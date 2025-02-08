Red Sox Competition For All-Star Slugger May Have Just Went Down
It would be somewhat of a surprise if the Boston Red Sox didn't make one more move this offseason.
There isn't much time left in the offseason with Spring Training kicking off next week with pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. While this is the case, the team still has made it known that they are looking to add some offense.
Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado seemingly are both there for the taking right now. Bregman should sign with a team and it would be surprising if Arenado doesn't get traded. Maybe Boston could land one and things may have just got a little more interesting in the Bregman sweepstakes.
It has been reported throughout the offseason that the Toronto Blue Jays were interested in Bregman. While this is the case, Blue Jays Ross Atkins hinted that any more additions would "most likely" come through trade rather than free agency, as shared by MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.
"Ross Atkins says that at this point, adding to the team would 'most likely' come via trade," Matheson said.
While this obviously doesn't completely rule the Blue Jays out, it does seem pretty solid from the Red Sox's perspective. Boston has been linked to Bregman along with Toronto, the Houston Astros, the Chicago Cubs, and the Detroit Tigers. Having any suitor potentially not involved with Bregman any longer would give the Red Sox more leverage in conversations and hopefully help get some sort of deal done.
