Red Sox ‘Very Much Engaged’ In Making 1 More Game-Changing Move
The Boston Red Sox haven’t really added much to the offense this offseason to this point.
Boston has added some serious firepower to the starting rotation. Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler joined the team this offseason. The Red Sox have one of the best rotations in baseball right now on paper, consisting of Crochet, Buehler, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford.
The Red Sox’s offense still could use another right-handed hitter and the team has been clear that they have been trying to make a move throughout the offseason. Nothing has gotten done yet, but chief baseball officer Craig Breslow reiterated that adding another piece is being considered by the team on the “Fenway Rundown” podcast with MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam.
“We’re still very much engaged in trying to bring in a right-handed hitter, obviously one that we think can be a difference-maker,” Breslow said. “We haven’t been able to line up (on that) yet, but the offseason is still underway. I think it’s fair to say that in some respects, maybe the roster is a bit incomplete. But we’re going to continue to work really hard to try to round it out."
Both Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado have been brought up as potential fits throughout the offseason. If the Red Sox could land either, it would be a complete game-changer. Boston already has significantly improved the team this offseason but the perception around the team hasn’t changed much if you check social media.
Adding someone like Bregman or Arenado would take the team to another level. Hopefully, a deal can get done.
