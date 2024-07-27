Red Sox Could Acquire 'Most Productive Starter' According To Insider
The Boston Red Sox already have made a splash in the starting rotation but that doesn't necessarily mean that they are done yet.
Boston has been active over the last few days as the trade deadline has approached. The Red Sox have been adamant that they plan to add around the trade deadline and already have by landing James Paxton in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Red Sox could still use a right-handed bat and some bullpen help before the deadline passes. It also wouldn't hurt to add another starter if the right deal came around and ESPN's Jeff Passan mentioned Boston as one of the teams with some level of interest in adding someone like Detroit Tigers stud Jack Flaherty.
"The most productive starter of the bunch is Flaherty, a 28-year-old with a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts and 19 walks in 106 2/3 innings," Passan said. "All of the teams looking for starting pitching -- Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, and Boston -- are competing for a finite number of playoff-ready arms, with Toronto's Yusei Kikuchi, Colorado's Cal Quantrill, and Cincinnati's Frankie Montas borderline candidates"
Boston already has bolstered the rotation with the addition of Paxton but Flaherty could be an intriguing player to watch as well. He is having a fantastic season with the Tigers and will be one of the best players on the move ahead of the deadline. If the Red Sox were to land him, they would have to make tough decisions elsewhere but it could never hurt to add more top-tier talent.
