Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Acquiring 'Dominant Game-Changer'
The Boston Red Sox already have been busy in the trade market but they aren't done yet.
Boston made an important move on Friday as it acquired veteran left-hander James Paxton in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Red Sox could still use another boost and the club reportedly has "engaged" the Chicago White Sox about a possible deal involving young All-Star Garrett Crochet, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The 25-year-old's trade value has spiked since he made the first start of his career on Opening Day, and the White Sox's asking price is understandably high for an All-Star pitcher with two more years of team control in his prime," Bowden said. "He would be a dominant game-changer for any team in the postseason, but there's uncertainty about his workload this year...
"Many teams have engaged the White Sox and shown interest in trading for Crochet, according to Major League sources, including the (Baltimore Orioles), (Los Angeles Dodgers), (San Diego Padres), (New York Yankees), Red Sox, (Houston Astros), (St. Louis Cardinals), (Philadelphia Phillies), and (Atlanta Braves), among others."
Crochet has taken the baseball world by storm this year and it's not surprising that so many teams have shown interest in landing him. He is just 25 years old and was just named All-Star for the first time after being moved into the starting rotation this year.
He has a 3.07 ERA in 21 games started and is leading the American League with 157 strikeouts, 2.30 FIP, and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. He has been electric this year and if he's moved will help whatever team lands him for years to come. Although he would help the Red Sox out, the price tag to acquire him likely will be too high.
