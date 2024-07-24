Red Sox Could Acquire Two-Time All-Star Hurler According To Insiders
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline officially is less than a week away.
The Boston Red Sox are an intriguing team to look out for because of the fact that they are loaded with talent, but some have speculated that the team could try to toe the line and both buy and sell ahead of the trade deadline. Boston has tried this approach in the past and could look to add ahead of the deadline but also trade away some of its impending free agents.
It's unclear what will happen, but one thing that is certain is that the Red Sox need to add another starting pitcher. Boston will have plenty of options and was linked to Los Angeles Angels All-Star Tyler Anderson by The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman and Tim Britton.
"Tyler Anderson has made an All-Star team and posted a sub-3.00 ERA in two of the past three seasons despite below-average strikeout rates and so-so underlying metrics," Gleeman and Britton said. "He shouldn't be counted on at the top of any contender's rotation, but the soft-tossing southpaw is a solid mid-rotation option with a reasonably priced deal through 2025 and the Angels should be motivated to get what they can for him. Potential landing spots: St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros."
Anderson would be a great pickup for the Red Sox because he currently has a 2.91 ERA and would give Boston a much-needed left-handed starting pitcher. Boston is righty-heavy and Anderson would add a new layer that currently isn't there with All-Star upside down the stretch.
