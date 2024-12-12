Red Sox Could Back Up Garrett Crochet Acquisition With $100M Blockbuster Signing
The Boston Red Sox have officially arrived at the Major League Baseball offseason party. Now, it's time to hit the dance floor.
By adding 25-year-old flamethrower Garrett Crochet via trade with the Chicago White Sox, the Red Sox silenced some of the criticism about their inactivity not only this winter, but the previous few as well. They also addressed what was clearly their biggest roster need: a stud at the top of the rotation.
Still, it's hard to say this one move instantly turns the Red Sox into World Series contenders. They still haven't had a winning season within the last three years, so there's no shortage of holes to plug.
Boston quietly lost its 2024 home run leader last week when outfielder Tyler O'Neill jumped to the Baltimore Orioles in free agency. Replacing O'Neill's production from the right side of the plate should be one of the primary goals remaining for Craig Breslow and the front office.
In the wake of the Crochet acquisition. Scott Rogust of FanSided urged the Red Sox to sign Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández, to add a much-needed right-handed power bat who could replace O'Neill's production in left field.
"The Red Sox are familiar with Hernandez, dating back to his five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2018-22)," Rogust said. "Hernandez was an All-Star in 2021 after hitting 32 home runs and 116 RBI with the Blue Jays. Then, this past season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he only raised his stock before becoming a free agent."
"It only makes sense for the Red Sox to add a top-tier slugging outfielder this offseason. Plus, it will keep an option away from rivals like the Blue Jays, Yankees, and Orioles."
Hernández, 32, had a 4.3-bWAR season in Los Angeles, posting an .840 OPS and a career-high 33 home runs. He's always crushed the ball at Fenway Park, which suits hit pull-oriented swing perfectly. He owns a slugging percentage over .600 with 14 home runs in 45 career games in Boston.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted that Hernández would sign a five-year, $100 million contract this winter, which is certainly a steep price for a player who would be 37 at the end of the deal. But the Red Sox's payroll is in such a good spot that they can undoubtedly afford to take that risk.
