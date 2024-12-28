Red Sox Could Compete Against 2 Teams For $100 Million All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for a serious boost for the middle of the lineup all offseason.
Boston's offense is dependent on left-handed hitters. With the amount of lefties the Red Sox have, it makes it easier for other teams to plan around pitching to Boston. The Red Sox could use a little more balance, especially with Tyler O'Neill signing elsewhere already this offseason.
Another top target of Boston also has signed elsewhere as Teoscar Hernández inked a new contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.
What's next for the Red Sox?
Former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman seems like the most obvious fit. There is a tie to manager Alex Cora, he can fill in at second base and eventually third base if Boston wants to move Rafael Devers off the base, and he's a winning player. He's a two-time World Series champion and would bring a solid clubhouse presence to Boston.
He seems to check all of the boxes for Boston this offseason, but there will be competition for his services. The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentioned Boston as one of the best options for Bregman, but also mentioned the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers as well.
"The Red Sox, Tigers, and Blue Jays appear to be the best options for Alex Bregman," Bowden said.
Toronto has been linked to every big-name free agent this offseason but has struck out on pretty much every player. Detroit is up-and-coming and has a connection to Bregman as well in manager AJ Hinch. He just wrapped up a five-year, $100 million deal and likely will get more in free agency.
Keep an eye on both of these teams as the Red Sox's pursuits continue.
More MLB: Red Sox Eyeing Two All-Stars After Losing Teoscar Hernández Sweepstakes