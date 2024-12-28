Red Sox Eyeing Two All-Stars After Losing Teoscar Hernández Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox were heavy linked to All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernández but he will not call Fenway Park home in 2025.
Boston has been tied to Hernández over the last year, but he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season on a one-year deal. Despite a lot of speculation about a possible deal with Boston, that didn't end up happening, and he re-signed with the Dodgers on Friday night.
Now that Hernández is off the market, the Red Sox still need to add at least one big-time right-handed bat to the lineup. But, who could it be? MLB.com's Ian Browne said that former Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado look like the top candidates now.
"Hadn't been hearing much about Teoscar Hernández in regards to the Red Sox, and now we know why," Browne said. "He is back with the Dodgers on a three-year deal. Bregman (free agent) and Arenado (trade candidate) would seem top candidates to be Boston's (right-handed) bat."
Both have been heavily linked to Boston but would have logistical questions. If the Red Sox were to add Bregman, it seems like he most likely would switch positions and play second base. With Arenado, you would either have to move Rafael Devers off third base or Triston Casas off first base and find some sort of trade, Bregman seems like the easier option at this point.
