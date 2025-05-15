Red Sox Could Cut Ties With Young Outfielder Via Trade To Dodgers
A potential trade between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers could be on the horizon.
The Red Sox have a surplus of outfield talent. Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu have solidified their spots. Top prospect Roman Anthony is knocking on the door. Rafaela, despite his elite defensive skills, is the odd man out.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers need another outfielder. As Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter noted on Thursday, "Even with Andy Pages enjoying a breakout season, the Dodgers could still use at least one more quality outfielder. That need has been magnified by Teoscar Hernández landing on the injured list with a groin strain. Michael Conforto, James Outman, and Chris Taylor are not hitting, so if no one from that group steps up, an outside addition will likely be made."
Rafaela, entering Thursday with a slash line of .250/.304/.375, two home runs, 18 RBI, and seven stolen bases this season could be the answer for Los Angeles. His defensive prowess, highlighted by 12 Defensive Runs Saved in 2024, and ability to play multiple positions, including shortstop and second base, make him an attractive fit for a Dodgers team looking to fine-tune their championship roster.
For Boston, trading Rafaela could clear space for Anthony and allow them to address other needs, such as their vacancy at first base following Triston Casas' season-ending injury.
While Rafaela’s offensive numbers suggest he’s still developing, his potential and defensive value could make this trade a win-win.
The question remains: will the Dodgers and Red Sox pull the trigger before the deadline?
More MLB: MLB Writer Solves Red Sox-Rafael Devers Dispute: 'This Will Be Better For Him'