Red Sox Could Enter Sweepstakes For Brewers' Two-Time Reliever Of The Year
The Boston Red Sox are in the process of rebuilding their bullpen, and acquiring a bona fide closer this winter would be a huge step.
Might Boston dip into the depth chart of the recently eliminated Milwaukee Brewers for a huge upgrade at closer?
Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly recently discussed Devin Williams as a Los Angeles Dodgers target, but there’s no reason why the big-market Red Sox can’t also join the sweepstakes for Williams.
“Could it be that Devin Williams' Game 3 meltdown in the NLWCS was his final time taking the mound as a Brewer?” Kelly said.
“The two-time Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year can become a free agent after the 2025 season, and if the Brewers don't expect to re-sign him, they'll have to consider trading him—just as they did with Corbin Burnes this past spring.”
“Williams' last appearance as a Brewer may leave a bad taste in the mouths of some, but since entering the league in 2020, his 7.6 WAR trails only Emmanuel Clase. The Dodgers will unquestionably be the World Series favorites if they enter the 2025 season with Williams as their closer.”
The Red Sox are likely targeting Tanner Scott, but so is virtually everyone else with a need at closer. Acquiring Williams instead could be a sneaky blockbuster pulled off by Breslow this offseason.
