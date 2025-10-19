Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Could Face Alex Bregman Threat From Big-Spending NL East Team

Which teams will get in on the bidding war?

Aug 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) stands on deck during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox's future outlook centers heavily around Alex Bregman at the moment.

There might be an alternative route to building a World Series contender in Boston that doesn't involve Bregman. But the three-time All-Star third baseman proved to be a vital piece of the Red Sox both on and off the field in his one year in town.

Now that he's set to opt out and pursue free agency again this winter, the Red Sox have to not only think about what it's worth offering Bregman on the open market without a qualifying offer attached, but which teams might be realistic threats to pry him from their grasp.

Are Mets a potential Bregman destination?

In a recent article, MassLive Red Sox insider Sean McAdam projected that the New York Mets could be among the top threats to poach Bregman from the Red Sox, though he noted that third base might not rank high enough on the Mets' list of priorities after a disastrous second-half collapse.

"Don’t ever dismiss owner Steve Cohen and his willingness to spend," McAdam wrote.

"It could be that Bregman and his winning pedigree could be welcome in Queens, given the level of dysfunction the franchise has experienced. Then again, the Mets are probably a long shot due to other more pressing needs and priorities."

The Mets have a big-name free agent of their own opting out of his deal in first baseman Pete Alonso (a name that will likely be linked to the Red Sox a lot this winter as well). So if the Red Sox can go after Alonso, couldn't the Mets also be in the mix for Bregman?

It definitely can't be ruled out, because New York's starting third baseman from last season, Mark Vientos, took a huge step back this year. But New York also has youngsters Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio as in-house options.

The Mets' spending power makes them a very serious obstacle in the Red Sox's path if and when it gets reported that they're seriously pursuing Bregman. But without any concrete proof that it's on their agenda, it's not yet worth panicking over in Boston.

