Red Sox's 7-Year Veteran Likely Done In Boston After Latest Roster Move
The name José De León will always be a fascinating footnote for the 2025 Boston Red Sox.
Two days after clinching a playoff berth, the Red Sox were simply trying to rest their pitching staff as much as possible in their 162nd and final regular-season game. So they called up De León, who had a 6.93 ERA for Triple-A Worcester this season, to pitch as many innings as he could possibly handle.
Amazingly, De León turned in 6 2/3 innings of three-run ball and got the win over the Detroit Tigers. But the entire world seemingly knew that it would be De León's one and only outing for the Red Sox at the major league level.
De León outrighted to Triple-A
On Thursday, the Red Sox took a step toward making De León's departure official.
The 33-year-old was outrighted to Triple-A, per his official roster page, meaning he was removed from the 40-man roster and passed through waivers unclaimed. He could stay in the organization in theory, but the most likely scenario is that he elects free agency and scours the league for minor-league contracts.
In his 13-year professional career, De León has pitched parts of seven seasons in the majors, never throwing more than 18 1/3 innings in a single season. His previous teams were the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, and Minnesota Twins.
This was also De León's second stint in the Red Sox organization, as he spent three months in Worcester at the end of 2021 before electing free agency.
Ironically enough, De León's great performance at Fenway Park on that final Sunday of the regular season may have hurt the Red Sox's postseason outlook. By winning that game, they went on to face the New York Yankees in the wild-card round, while a loss would have dropped them behind the Tigers in the standings and seen them face the Cleveland Guardians instead.
It's probably safe to assume De León has pitched his last game for the Red Sox, but that afternoon against the Tigers will live on as a strange final image of a strange regular season.
More MLB: Red Sox Outright Disappointing Hurler In Much-Needed 40-Man Roster Move