Red Sox's Alex Bregman Pursuit Takes Turn After Latest Blue Jays Signing

What the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays do this offseason is inherently interconnected.

The Red Sox, like every team in the American League East, are chasing the defending American League-champion Blue Jays. The two teams have often targeted the same free agents. And on Saturday, the Blue Jays made a move that is bound to have ripple effects for Boston.

After reportedly signing Japanese star third baseman Kazuma Okamoto to a four-year, $60 million deal, the Blue Jays' pursuit of Alex Bregman appears to be over and done.

Are Red Sox in driver's seat for Bregman?

According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Okamoto heading to Toronto likely increased the Red Sox's odds of landing Bregman -- and the insider also provided an update on where things stood between Boston and its own star third baseman.

"Third base remains a question mark with Bregman, who remains available, as the clear top choice to return in that position, and the Okamoto signing likely helps Boston’s chances," Cotillo wrote.

"The Red Sox remain engaged with Bregman and his agents at Boras Corporation, sources said Saturday, but are also assessing potential alternatives as they have been all winter. One is longtime Blue Jay Bo Bichette, whose path back to Toronto isn’t blocked by the Okamoto move."

We'll take things a step farther than Cotillo: Not only did the Red Sox's odds of landing Bregman specifically increase, but the odds of them landing Bregman or Bichette have to be very high now. Toronto can't reasonably land Bichette and Kyle Tucker, so if Tucker winds up in Toronto, the Blue Jays likely fall out of the Bichette sweepstakes.

Cotillo reiterated an old report that the Red Sox had "kicked the tires" on Okamoto, but fans never would have been satisfied with swapping him in for Bregman, especially when his defense at third base is somewhat in question.

Red Sox fans know at this point not to count their chickens before they hatch, but Saturday's news generally has to be a plus for Boston at this stage of the game.

