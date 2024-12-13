Red Sox Could Follow Garrett Crochet Blockbuster With $74 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox already have completed one major trade this offseason and there isn't anything really stopping them from making another.
Boston dealt four prospects in its blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox for All-Star starter Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox have plenty more prospects to choose from and even some big league talent if they want to make another trade.
One team that has been tied to Boston a few times throughout the offseason so far is the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis has star third baseman Nolan Arenado on the trade block with $74 million remaining on his contract over the next three years.
Boston recently popped up on a reported list of six teams he would approve a trade to. The Red Sox have been looking for right-handed pop and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal suggested Boston could still pull off a deal even after landing Crochet.
"Free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman does not seem to be a priority," Rosenthal said. "If the Sox want a third baseman, perhaps they can trade for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, a right-handed hitter who might be willing to waive his no-trade clause to take aim at the Green Monster and reunite with his former Colorado Rockies teammate, Trevor Story."
Arenado is 33 years old and could fill the Red Sox's right-handed hole in the lineup. Defensively, the Red Sox would have other questions to answer. Where would Arenado play? Would Rafael Devers switch positions although the team keeps saying that won't happen? Could Triston Casas move? What about designated hitter?
A move like this would raise many questions, but offensively would be great.
