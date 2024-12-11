Red Sox Acquiring 25-Year-Old All-Star In Blockbuster 5-Player Swap
After plenty of speculation and rumors, it seems like the Boston Red Sox finally have their left-handed star for the top of the rotation.
Boston has been desperately trying to add firepower to the top of the rotation and they reportedly are acquiring 25-year-old All-Star Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in their first blockbuster move of the offseason, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a trade to acquire left-hander Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "The deal is in the medical phase. Not official, but trending toward it. The Garrett Crochet deal, which was first reported by Julian McWilliams, is expected to send multiple prospects back to the Chicago White Sox. The Boston Red Sox have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, and top-end talent is expected to be included in the deal, per sources."
The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams was the first to report the deal was close and suggested that No. 4 prospect Kyle Teel could be involved in the move.
"Source: The Red Sox are on the verge of trading for Garrett Crochet," McWilliams said. "The deal includes top prospect Kyle Teel. None of the other big-name prospects."
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that the package going back to Chicago will feature No. 4 prospect Tell, No. 5 prospect Braden Montgomery, No. 11 prospect Chase Meidroth, and No. 14 prospect Wikelman Gonzalez.
Once finalized, this will give Boston the left-handed ace the team desperately needs. Crochet was an All-Star in 2024 in his first full season as a starting pitcher. He logged a 3.58 ERA across 32 starts while logging an eye-popping 209-to-33 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 146 innings pitched.
Crochet won't be a free agent until 2027 and at 25 years old, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Red Sox try to lock him up for an extension. Boston is better now than it was at the end of the season, now it's time to capitalize on the momentum.
