Red Sox Could Follow Up Garrett Crochet Blockbuster With $200M+ Signing

Jul 22, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA: A detail view of Boston Red Sox hat and glove laying in the dugout at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox already have added a much-needed ace for the top of the rotation but they seriously may not be done adding.

Boston's starting rotation looks pretty good on paper heading into the 2025 season. As of right now, the Red Sox will enter 2025 with Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford in the rotation. That's pretty solid and should be one of the better ones in baseball depending on health.

While this is the case, the Red Sox may not be done adding pitching. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported that the Crochet blockbuster hasn't stopped Boston from looking for other pitching and that it still is interested in Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes.

"Multiple sources said even after they acquired Crochet, the Red Sox are still exploring both top-of-the-rotation options - including Corbin Burnes - and mid-tier options," Speier said.

Burnes is going to cash in this offseason in free agency. Pitcher contracts have been massive so far with Blake Snell landing a $182 million deal and Max Fried getting $218 million.

It's unclear what Burnes' contract ultimately will be but it surely will be higher than Fried's. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale said he expects Burnes' deal to top $250 million.

We'll see how the contract ultimately shakes up, but the fact that Boston still is interested in a move is very intriguing. Adding Burnes to the rotation could realistically give Boston one of the very best in baseball.

