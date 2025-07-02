Red Sox Could Have Another 'Shocking' Trade Coming: Insider
The Boston Red Sox already surprised the baseball world once this season, could they do so again?
Boston sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a trade that has continued to be discussed at length even weeks later. There's still time for more moves, though. The trade deadline is a few weeks away and although Boston has made it abundantly clear that it is hoping to improve the club this season, it hasn't stopped rumors about the possibility of another big deal coming for Boston, especially one involving superstar third baseman Alex Bregman.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been clear that he wants to add, but The Athletic's Jim Bowden said that Bregman has been a "shocking" name he has heard ahead of the trade deadline and said if an extension doesn't happen over the next few weeks, don't be surprised if he's moved.
"No. 13. Alex Bregman, 3B, Red Sox," Bowden said. "This was another shocking name to me, but some execs believe the Red Sox could move on from Bregman at the trade deadline if they can’t extend him by then. Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, have told the Red Sox they are open to signing a long-term extension now. But if the two sides can’t work out a deal, don’t be surprised if Boston trades him to either the (Detroit Tigers) or (Seattle Mariners) at the trade deadline.
"Bregman, 31, is on the IL with a strained right quad but has slashed .299/.385/.553 with 11 home runs in 197 at-bats this season. He has two $41.7 million options remaining on his contract but can opt out after this season or next. He would bring valuable postseason experience and production (19 homers in 99 playoff games) to an acquiring team."
Again, Breslow has said he wants to add. There have been people close to the organization, like WEEI's Rob Bradford who said he thinks Bregman is sticking around. At this time in the year, the information that gets out seemingly all has some sort of intent. Bregman recently said he has loved being in Boston and talked about being open to an extension. It seems more likely than not the two sides could work something out rather than a big trade, but it's the time of the year.
