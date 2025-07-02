Red Sox Opening Door For Another Post-Rafael Devers Trade
We are under a month away from the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
The trade deadline will pass on July 31st and it sounds like the Boston Red Sox are open for business. Boston has been busy already, obviously. The Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants which led some to wonder if Boston was planning some sort of sale afterward.
That doesn't sound like it is the case. Since the Devers trade, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been consistent with the message that Boston is looking to add. He joined NESN's Tom Caron on Tuesday and continued to make this point clear.
"Fortunately, there's a lot of games between now and the deadline," Breslow said. "We came into this season with a very aggressive mindset and we believe that we were putting together a team that is capable of making the postseason. We still believe that is the case. Our heads right now are trying to figure out how we can improve this team and how we add in places to bolster the roster so that we can make that deep playoff run that we had anticipated."
Where things currently stand with Boston, the most obvious way to improve the team would be with an ace starting pitcher, or potentially a slugger to help out at first base. Abraham Toro and Romy González have done a phenomenal job filling in since Triston Casas got hurt. There's been speculation about potential fits and we'll see if anything like that happens.
Boston has a lot of starting pitching on paper, but one way to add would be to go after some sort of controllable, star-level pitching, like Sandy Alcántara, for example.
The season hasn't gone as planned, but there are pieces here that can help and reasons for hope. The offense is about to get better with the imminent return of Alex Bregman. The Red Sox recently added Jordan Hicks who will help in the bullpen. Kyle Harrison is someone who can help in the rotation as well as Tanner Houck when he's ready to return. Masataka Yoshida is also working his way back and should be in the lineup soon.
There are internal pieces coming that are going to help. If the Red Sox add this summer, some sort of big addition like Alcántara or someone like Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers would be great, but the team is going to get better shortly no matter what based on the guys coming back.
More MLB: Alex Bregman Update? Red Sox Insider Addresses Rumors