Red Sox Could Land Diamondbacks $139M All-Star In Surprise Blockbuster, Per Insider
It's no secret at this point: The Boston Red Sox need an ace.
Without a number-one starting pitcher, the Red Sox rotation had an up-and-down season, ultimately not doing enough to make the playoffs. The pain was made double because Chris Sale, the club's ace until last December, won his first career Cy Young Award in his first season with the Atlanta Braves.
Landing a new number-one will be the key barometer for the success of the Red Sox's offseason, but how will they do so? Free agency and trades are both enticing options that possess their own sets of benefits and drawbacks,
If they go the trade route, Boston has the prospect capital to acquire almost anyone. Perhaps they will center their focus on a superstar from the National League West.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive recently named Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Zac Gallen as a potential trade acquisition for the Red Sox. Gallen has one year remaining on his rookie contract before he becomes a free agent.
"White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet remains the top available starter on the trade market, though MassLive reported last week that Boston had not been the most aggressive club in those talks as of late," Cotillo said.
"The Sox could also hope someone like... Arizona’s Zac Gallen becomes available as the offseason goes on. The trade market, like it was a year ago, has been slow to develop with the most notable players being moved to this point being more mid-tier pieces (Jorge Soler, Jonathan India and Brady Singer)."
Gallen, 29, has an All-Star appearance, three top-10 Cy Young finishes, and 19.7 career bWAR to his name. He didn't have his best season in 2024, putting up a 3.65 ERA in 28 starts, but still managed to post a 14-6 record behind the strength of the Arizona offense.
Trading for Gallen likely also would require an extension, which is tough to gauge a price tag for at this point. Spotrac's market value tool currently projects Gallen for a six-year, $139 million deal, but that number could wildly fluctuate depending on when the signing happens.
The Diamondbacks are in an uncertain place with the dominance of the top two teams in their division, and that could give the Red Sox a window to strike. But if they wait too long, they'll be forced to choose between missing out on the ace market or giving up loads of prospects for the star righty.
