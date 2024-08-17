Red Sox Could Land Ex-Yankees Slugger To Add Much-Needed Offense
The Boston Red Sox could use a little more offensive depth to help out down the stretch.
Boston's offense has been firing on all cylinders since the All-Star break but it still could use a little more depth. The Red Sox are right in the middle of a heated American League Wild Card race and could use all of the help they can get.
A player who could help recently became available, too. If Boston wants to add a little more offense, they should consider a move involving former Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, and Detroit Tigers utility man Gio Urshela.
He recently was designated for assignment by Detroit, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"The Tigers announced today that they have selected the contracts of infielders Jace Jung and Trey Sweeney, moves that were reported yesterday," McDonald said. "In corresponding moves, outfielder Akil Baddoo was optioned to Triple-A Toledo and infielder Gio Urshela was designated for assignment. To open another 40-man spot, left-hander Easton Lucas was designated for assignment. Robert Murray of FanSided reported the Urshela move on X prior to the official announcement.
"Urshela, 32, reached free agency for the first time after the 2023 season. He had a solid four-year run in the big leagues from 2019 to 2022 but then had an injury-marred 2023 campaign. He got into 62 games with the Angels, hitting just two home runs before a pelvic fracture wiped out the second half of his season."
Urshela is a nine-year big league veteran who had the most success in his career with the Yankees. In 2019, he clubbed 21 home runs, drove in 74 runs, and slashed .314/.355/.534. He is a bat-first player who when healthy is capable of double-digit home runs and a batting average typically near .300.
Urshela can play all over the field and would help the Red Sox out in a major way.
