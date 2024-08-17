Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Considering Retirement Despite Career-Year
The Boston Red Sox could end up losing an important piece to the roster when the 2024 campaign comes to an end.
There still are a few months left in the 2024 campaign and Boston is right in the middle of a heated American League Wild Card race. Boston has overachieved this season and one of the biggest reasons why has been players stepping up all throughout the roster.
One player who has shined is outfielder Rob Refsnyder. He is having the best year of his career and is slashing .298/.384/.472 and has career-highs across the board. Refsnyder already has set new career highs in home runs with seven, RBIs with 32, doubles with 15, and hits with 65 in just 73 games played.
He is having a fantastic season for Boston and is just 33 years old, but there is a chance that the Red Sox could lose him as he reportedly is considering retirement, according to the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.
"Rob Refsnyder has revitalized his career with the Red Sox since signing a minor league contract with the organization before the 2022 season," Abraham said. "The 33-year-old outfielder has hit .283 with an .801 OPS in 219 games for the Sox with 2.2 bWAR. Prior to that, Refsnyder hit .224 with a .618 OPS and minus-0.6 bWAR in 232 games for the Yankees, Blue Jays, Rangers, and Twins from 2015-21.
"Chaim Bloom got that one right, and for only $3.75 million over three seasons. The Sox hold a $2 million option for Refsnyder for next season, which would seem like an easy call for the team. But not so easy for Refsnyder, who isn’t sure he wants to play another season. 'I don’t know yet,' he said. 'I’m undecided. I really don’t care about individual stats. I wanted to make a postseason run in Boston and experience that. I’ll take it step by step from there and decide what I do.'"
