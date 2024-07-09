Red Sox Could Look Into Trading For Marlins Rising Star Reportedly In Trade Talks
The Boston Red Sox have an All-Star pitcher in Tanner Houck, but more talent on the mound should always be welcomed, especially with the fifth spot in the rotation becoming somewhat of a carousel.
The Red Sox's 3.61 team ERA is good enough for seventh in Major League Baseball, and it could be improved by an addition before the July 30 trade deadline. One Miami Marlins southpaw should be on the team's radar.
"Miami Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo is on the injured list until at least Aug. 18 with a lumbar stress reaction (back)," USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote Sunday. "But it hasn’t stopped teams from inquiring about his availability, believing he’d still make an impact in the pennant stretch and postseason."
Luzardo has a 5.00 ERA with a 58-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 66 2/3 innings pitched across 12 games this season. While that is far from elite, he's shown much more signs of developing into a frontline start in years past.
Over the past two seasons, the rising star posted a combined 3.48 ERA (128 ERA+) with a 328-to-90 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .223 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP in 279 innings across 50 starts.
Even with the 26-year-old being sidelined until mid-August, Boston should consider making a splash. The southpaw would be a much-needed part of the rotation and could help the club in a potential postseason berth.
Luzardo is under team control through 2026 and would become a staple of the Red Sox's rotation for years to come. That becomes especially valuable with Boston's position-player heavy farm system and inability to grow homegrown starters.
If Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow can find a way to acquire the hampered southpaw without giving up one of the big three prospects, he should pull the trigger swiftly.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Acquire Underrated Rangers Hurler To Bolster Rotation Soon