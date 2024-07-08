Red Sox Could Acquire Underrated Rangers Hurler To Bolster Rotation Soon
The Boston Red Sox shouldn't be thinking about anything other than finding ways to add resources to the current club.
Boston has performed above expectations and is one of the most exciting teams in baseball at this point. The Red Sox have dealt with more adversity than most teams in baseball and yet they found a way to win another series against the New York Yankees and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.
The Red Sox grind out wins and seem like they really could make their way back to the postseason this year. Boston should be looking to add this summer at the trade deadline and the starting rotation is the biggest area that could use a boost.
Boston doesn't necessarily need to add a No. 1 starter, but more depth is paramount with Garrett Whitlock out. There should be some intriguing options out there and one player who will be available is Texas Rangers veteran starter Andrew Heaney, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"Barring a dramatic turnaround, rival GMs expect the Rangers to make starters Max Scherzer, Michael Lorenzen, and Andrew Heaney available, along with relievers David Robertson and Kirby Yates," Nightengale said.
Heaney would be an intriguing option for Boston because he wouldn't cost as much as someone like Scherzer or Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet but he can still get the join done. He is an 11-year veteran and has a 3.80 ERA so far this season in 90 innings pitched.
That type of production could help shore up the back of Boston's rotation while giving the club an even better chance of making it back to the postseason.
More MLB: Insider Claims Red Sox 'Better Be Buyers;' Floats Deal For Breakout Star