Red Sox Could Make Big Move For All-Star Slugger According To Insider
The Boston Red Sox are looking for a right-handed bat over the next few days.
Boston's lineup is extremely lefty-heavy. The Red Sox need another righty in the middle of the lineup and have known this since Trevor Story went down with an injury early on. Boston already has pulled off two trades this week and could be in the market for more in the coming days.
The 2024 Major League Baseball is just two days away and Boston reportedly has "shown interest" in acquiring Oakland Athletics All-Star slugger Brent Rooker, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Rooker was an All-Star last year and he's having an even better season this year, slashing .294/.369/.585 with 25 home runs and 72 RBIs," Bowden said. "The (Pittsburgh Pirates), (Seattle Mariners), and Red Sox have shown interest in him. He's under team control through 2027. The A's have to be overwhelmed to trade him."
If the Red Sox somehow could bring Rooker into the fold, he immediately would give them the right-handed bat they desperately need. It would be tough to see what role he settles into because he has seen time in the outfield this year as well as designated hitter. Boston would have to figure out a plan forward, but Rooker is too good not to consider.
He's 29 years old and will clear 30 home runs for the second straight season and already has a career-high in RBIs. If Boston could land him, that would be a massive pickup.
