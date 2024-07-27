Red Sox Reportedly Targeting Longtime Phillies Hurler According To Insider
The Boston Red Sox already have been busy this week but it sounds like more moves could be on the horizon.
Boston recently acquired James Paxton from the Los Angeles Dodgers and seems intent on adding more over the next few days ahead of the July 30th Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Red Sox are in a good spot but things still could get better.
The Red Sox need to add more depth to the bullpen and reportedly have their eye on Los Angeles Angels hurler Luis García as an option, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Red Sox looking for arms (Angels Luis García one of many options) and a righty bat," Heyman said.
García would be a sneaky good option for the Red Sox. He hasn't been talked about much as trade rumors have started to explode, but he would be a very steady option for Boston. He has a 3.80 ERA so far this season in 44 appearances to go along with a 40-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Boston's bullpen currently ranks 15th in baseball with a 3.95 ERA so adding someone like García could help. The Red Sox may not make a massive splash for someone like Miami Marlins All-Star Tanner Scott, but landing García could help fill one of the club's biggest needs without sacrificing the future in any way.
The Red Sox clearly are looking to add and should give the Angels a call before time runs out ahead of the trade deadline.
